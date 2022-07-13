The Pat Riley Factor Could Play A Huge Role In Kevin Durant Chase

League executives feel Riley gives the Heat an edge in landing Durant

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the franchise's ace during free agency.

His presence has helped the Heat land plenty sought after players via trade or free agency, highlighted by LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010. It is why the rest of the league feels the Heat have an advantage in the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe recently said on the show, "Get Up," many around the league feel Riley is the key.

“I never doubt Pat Riley,” Lowe said. “There are agents and executives around the league not plugged into these talks per se who just sort of nod and roll their eyes and say, ‘Boy, is Durant gonna end up in Miami because that’s just dwhat happens with Pat Riley when he throws the rings on the table?'”

The Heat and Phoenix Suns are reportedly the top two targets for Durant. He said he wants to play for a contender. The Heat and Suns were the top seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference last season.

It's been two weeks since Durant requested a trade, so that has given Riley plenty time to prepare a plan.

