Udonis Haslem Has Message For Fans Who Think He Wastes A Roster Spot

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has never been one to hold back his opinion.

Recently, he made an appearance on teammate Duncan Robinson's podcast, The Long Shot. Haslem used it as an opportunity to take aim as those who he think he isn't worthy of a roster spot.

“Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot,” said Haslem, the Heat's all-time leading rebounder. “People don’t know that we got the most undrafted people in the NBA on our team. There’s literally something going on here, people, which you dumb motherf——- can’t understand. You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f—— here.”

After being a mainstay in the rotation for most of his career, Haslem has only played 58 games the past six seasons. Many feel the Heat could his spot to develop a young player.

The Heat have made it clear they are willing to have Haslem, who just finished his 19th season, on the roster long as he is willing to play.

"When you’ve got 20 years of experience, like he does, and he’s knowledgeable and he has the right disposition for this organization, we want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be,” Heat team president Pat Riley said, “I mean, defining exactly what it is that he wants to do, I mean I would love to have UD around in whatever capacity."

