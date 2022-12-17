Watch Miami Heat Players Attempt to Speak Spanish in Mexico City

The Heat continue their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

The Miami Heat’s social media team always gives fans content to keep them involved with the team.

The Heat are in Mexico City for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The social team asked the players to read a message that says “Next stop, Mexico City,” in Spanish.

They all hilariously struggled to read it fluently.

Fans laughed at their failed attempts, considering Miami is a city with a lot of Spanish-speaking residents. Udonis Haslem got the most flack because he is a South Florida native.

The Heat face the Spurs for the second time this season. San Antonio took the first game 115-111 Dec. 10. Miami is attempting to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season.

The Spurs and Heat met in the 2013 and 2014 NBA Finals, with each team winning a championship. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra were both named among the Top 15 coaches in league history.

Popovich had some encouraging words toward Spoelstra earlier this month. When asked how Spoelstra would fare as an assistant coach for Team USA’s in the Olympics, Popovich had nothing but praise.

"He doesn't need any advice from me," Popovich said. "He was with us the whole time. He was somebody I had with us while we were preparing the team, because I have so much respect for him. He was there with Steve [Kerr] and all the other guys in the program at the time. He's well experienced on what goes on and what you have to do. He'll be a fantastic assistant for Steve.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.