Miami Heat Fined $25,000 For Violating Injury Report Rules

Here's the official release from the league:

"The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center."

Here's the preview for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City:

Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: Arena CDMX, Mexico City

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Betting line: Heat N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Spurs meet for the second and final time this regular season. Earlier this season, San Antonio recorded a, 115-111, win last week in Miami on 12/10. The Heat has currently won two consecutive against the Spurs on the road, tying the longest such streak in team history. Miami has also won four of the last five overall against the Spurs, including sweeping the last two season series’. The Heat are 25-45 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 19-17 in home games and 6-28 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

F Keita Bates-Diop

F Keldon Johnson

C Charles Bassey

G Josh Richardson

G Tre Jones

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on improving defensively: "We have to win games defensively. I feel like our offense is going to get better, particularly in the second half of the season. But our foundation, bread and butter has to be on the defensive side of the floor. I just like seeing it again, us putting our body in front of drives."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Rockets' victory. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro leads the Heat past the Houston Rockets. CLICK HERE

Orlando Robinson makes instant impact after G League call up. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com