With NBA All-Star Starters Announced, Miami Heat's Bam Must Now Wait
The NBA All-Star starters were selected Thursday night on TNT.
Here's the list:
Western Conference:
LeBron James, Lakers
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Kevin Durant, Nets
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Nets
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
With those selections chosen, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo must now wait to see if he's chosen as a reserve by the coaches Feb. 2. Adebayo is in the middle of his best season but it will come down to the wire.
"I should be in Salt Lake," Adebayo said after scoring 30 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a victory against the Boston Celtics.
Here's the endorsements from his team:
Heat guard Kyle Lowry: "Bam is playing his ass off right now. He'll be an All-Star. He should be. He will be, I think. His production has been unbelievable."
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Certainly, I'm rooting for it. I thought he should've been an All-Star last year. There's really no reason he shouldn't have been an All-Star last year. He missed five weeks, so what? He was playing at an All-Star level. He was deserving. That's not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he's an All-Star."
