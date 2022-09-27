With Training Camps Set To Open, Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes His Pick For Best NBA Player

Giannis Calls Steph Best Player In The NBA

Two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo comes into this season as the ESPN No. 1 ranked player in basketball.

Last season Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points and 11.6 but he has a different opinion on who he thinks is the league's best player.

“I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry," Antetokounmpo said at the Bucks' media day Sunday.

The Bucks are perhaps the Miami Heat's biggest threat in the Eastern Conference. They enter this season healthy after losing All-Star Khris Middleton to injury during the second round of the playoffs.

Still, Antetokounmpo feels Curry and the Warriors are the biggest roadblock to the championship. Curry is coming off his fourth championship and first finals MVP.

The humble approach is nothing new for Antetokounmpo. In 2021, the Bucks faced the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the playoffs. During the series, Antetokounmpo referred to Kevin Durant as the best player in the world.

Antetokounmpo often gives other NBA players the edge over himself. The move could be strategic but he makes sure to compliment his peers.

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1