Would Trading Kyle Lowry To The Charlotte Hornets Benefit Miami Heat?

Bleacher Report suggested dealing Lowry to the Hornets as a possibility

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been subject of various trade rumors and possibilities. 

The latest suggestion comes from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. He recently wrote the Heat should package Lowry in a deal for Kelly Oubre and Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat would also give up rookie Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven. 

"If the Heat have diagnosed problems they don't think can be fixed internally, they could be in the market for a major move," Buckley wrote. "While they don't have the trade chips to chase down a star, turning the assets they have into plug-and-play veterans such as Rozier and Oubre could still go down as a needle-mover."

While it likely won't put the Heat on pace with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, moving Lowry could lead to an improvement from their 4-7 start to the season. 

"At this stage of their careers, Rozier is a much more capable shot-creator and much more dangerous scoring threat than Lowry," Buckley continued. "While Lowry has typically been the superior table-setter, that gap could be closing. Even if it isn't, the Heat could lean heavier on Butler and Bam Adebayo for passing, understanding how important Rozier's scoring could be."





