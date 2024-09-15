NBA Commentator Looks Back At Bam Adebayo’s Iconic Play On Its Anniversary
The NBA Bubble was not only a wild time for the world, but also for the players facing off in Orlando, Florida.
One of the most memorable moments of the bubble took place in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. With just seconds left in overtime, Celtics star Jayson Tatum looked to tie the game at 116. Instead, he was met at the rim by Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo, who sealed the victory by blocking the shot.
The Heat started off the series on a high, eventually taking down the Celtics in six games. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
One of the Game 1 commentators, Mark Jones, is looking back foundly on the moment from exactly four years ago.
One of my most memorable playoff moments.. 4 years ago today," Jones wrote. @Bam1of1 put this @jaytatum0 punch on pause to ice the game for @MiamiHEAT in the @NBA Eastern Conference Finals."
Here's what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had to say about the game-sealing block the following day at practice:
“I just thought it was really fitting for Bam to have an iconic defensive moment in a playoff series,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “Because I just think he’s a winning player. And he does it in so many different ways. If Tatum gets that dunk down, they win the game, and you just never know how that can swing a series, one way or another.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamediaservices.com.