The Miami Heat have a history of finding guys few fans know anything about and turning them into NBA players. It has become a staple of the organization. Many times, these players are undrafted and fighting for a spot to even get a chance to fulfill their dreams and be in the NBA.

The Heat are so great at turning undrafted players into players worthy of a roster spot, it is a common topic for Heat fans to be discussing. Even their current roster has 3 players on standard deals that went undrafted in their NBA draft years. One player that is currently on a two-way contract is having some people wonder if the Heat have once again found the next undrafted gem.

Myron Gardner is a 6-5 rookie forward that went undrafted in 2023 out of Little Rock. While at Little Rock he averaged 13.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior. This was good enough to land him on the All Ohio Valley Conference 2nd team.

The Journey

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After going undrafted he ended up on the Orlando Magic’s G League team, the Osceola Magic. He made enough of an impression in his 47 games to earn a spot on the Magic’s 2024 Summer League squad. He would then return to the Osceola Magic for the 2024 – 2025 G League season where he would appear in 50 games.

In his 2nd year in the G League, he nearly doubled his scoring average, and he increased his field goal percentage, 3 point percentage, and free throw percentage. He was proving to be an excellent energy guy that could now get some buckets reliably when the team called for it.

He ultimately landed on the Heat’s 2025 Summer League roster and this is when he made his big impression on the organization. Because of his time in the Summer League, he earned himself a two-way contract, which he is still on to this day.

He has appeared in 14 games this season for the Miami Heat and is averaging a modest 5.9 minutes per game. In those short minutes he has shown he can knock down the open three point shot as he is making 41.2% of his attempts from behind the arc.

Coming out party?

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the third quarter during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Gardner’s energy and shot making have captivated many fans especially after his important and career high 11 point performance against the OKC Thunder who have the best record in the NBA and are the defending champions. He played so well he earned 15 minutes and was perfect from the field. He shot 3/3 from behind the arc and was the catalysts in getting the Heat back into a game that was slipping away.

Gardner has earned himself more opportunities with his level of play. His energy is something the coaching staff can rely on. Whether he eventually earns a standard contract is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Gardner could not be in a better place to develop.