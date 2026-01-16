First to Forde: Best Picks Against the Spread for College Football National Championship

Pat Forde has already won the 2025-26 edition of First to Forde, and he added a cherry on top of his victory by going 2-0 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The competition is already over, but since there's just one game left this college football season, we figured we might as well get the two competitors picks for the grand finale. Let's take a look at who Forde and Iain MacMillan are backing in the National Championship.

Pat's College Football Playoff Final Pick

As an early adopter to the Hoosier bandwagon, no way I’m getting off now. I don’t expect this game to be a total destruction like Alabama and Oregon suffered, but I believe Indiana wins comfortably. The only variable that could shake that belief is if the Miami defensive line is able to tee off on Mendoza and force (rare) turnovers from him. Otherwise, Indiana is far too buttoned-up in every facet of the game and will make history at 16-0.

Iain's College Football Playoff Final Pick

Indiana -8.5 vs. Miami

Indiana is a near-perfect football team, and I'd be surprised if they don't run away with the win in this spot. They outrank Indiana by a significant margin in almost every area, while also facing tougher competition. For example, Indiana ranks third in net success rate while Miami ranks 22nd in that metric.

Despite having the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Indiana is primarily a run-first football team, and that should work out for them in this game as they now get to face a Miami defense that ranks 79th in opponent EPA per rush.

Not to take anything away from Miami's Cinderella run, but they are simply outmatched in this game against a school that has figured out the recipe to succeed in the modern version of college football. Bring in experienced players through the transfer portal and play mistake-free football. The Hoosiers will cap off their season with an impressive win in the National Championship.

