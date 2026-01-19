Miami vs. Indiana Odds Movement: Big Money Comes in On Miami Ahead of National Championship

The College Football National Championship is finally here. The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Miami Hurricanes for college football's top prize tonight.

Throughout the past week, Indiana has remained steady as 8.5-point favorites, but a change occurred late this weekend when the line moved down a point from Indiana -8.5 to -7.5. Let's take a look at the latest odds as of Monday morning.

Miami vs. Indiana Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami +7.5 (-110)

Indiana -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami: +260

Indiana: -320

Total

47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The line has recently moved from Indiana -8.5 to -7.5. Since there was no major news announced that would lead to this line movement, the shift indicates that FanDuel has received some sizable bets on Miami from sharp bettors. The total has remained at 47.5.

If you want to bet on tonight's game, here are some plays I gave out last week.

Miami vs. Indiana Prop Bet

I gave you three prop bets in my weekly props article, but one of my favorites is Fernando Mendoza to go over 223.5 passing yards:

Fernando Mendoza went UNDER his passing yards in both playoff games so far, but I think now is the time to zig instead of zag and take the OVER. The Hurricanes have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season, and they're also 30th in opponent dropback success rate. For Indiana to finish the job and win the school's first national championship, they need their Heisman Trophy winner to step up.

Miami vs. Indiana Prediction

In this week's First to Forde, both myself and Pat Forde are on Indiana to cover the spread:

Indiana is a near-perfect football team, and I'd be surprised if they don't run away with the win in this spot. They outrank Miami by a significant margin in almost every area, while also facing tougher competition. For example, Indiana ranks third in net success rate while Miami ranks 22nd in that metric.

Despite having the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Indiana is primarily a run-first football team, and that should work out for them in this game as they now get to face a Miami defense that ranks 79th in opponent EPA per rush.

Not to take anything away from Miami's Cinderella run, but they are simply outmatched in this game against a school that has figured out the recipe to succeed in the modern version of college football. Bring in experienced players through the transfer portal and play mistake-free football. The Hoosiers will cap off their season with an impressive win in the National Championship.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

