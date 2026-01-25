Florida's basketball teams still mired in mediocrity
They are magnets to each other.
No matter how many changes that Florida's two NBA teams make, they find their way back to similar spots in the standings. And they keep finding two other teams in the same basic spot.
Orlando. Atlanta. Chicago. Miami.
Those were the four teams in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament at the end of the 2024-25 season, occupying the seventh through 10th spots, with Orlando and Miami both advancing out, only to both lose in the first round.
Guess which four teams were in the play-in spots entering Friday's night NBA play, with less than half of the 2025-26 season remaining?
Orlando. Miami. Chicago. Atlanta.
So all that's happened is that Miami and Atlanta swapped spots, and that could change in a couple of days, since the teams are so closely bunched together.
Meanwhile, two teams that missed the playoffs and play-in entirely last season, Toronto and Philadelphia, have jumped all four of those teams into regular playoff spots, as 2024-25 playoffs qualifiers Milwaukee and Indiana have dropped out entirely.
This is what's known as purgatory. And while it's disappointing for all four teams, it is most depressing for the two Florida ones, because they were supposed to be somewhat better than this -- Orlando, in particular. The Magic traded four first-round picks for Desmond Bane to add to its talented young core, and while Bane has been good, all three of the Magic's top returning players have missed time, and haven't looked all that elite in the minutes they've shared on the court.
Miami was projected to be somewhere around the 7th or 8th seed by most prognosticators, but after a 14-7 start in which the Heat flashed a faster, more free-flowing and competent offense, it seemed like they might finally get out of the middle mud. Not to be. Tyler Herro's unreliability has hurt, but so has a regression back to the mean by many in the supporting cast, without a true superstar to carry them.
Atlanta, meanwhile, had an encouraging first few weeks behind Jalen Johnson, which was part of the reason it felt comfortable trading Trae Young, but the Hawks have struggled since that trade. Chicago? No one really knows what the Bulls are doing, except barely treading water as they have for so many seasons now.
This is not the company you want to keep.
And yet here they all are, again.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick