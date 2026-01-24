Heat vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24

Saturday's NBA action will wrap up with a late-night affair between the Miami heat and Utah Jazz.

The Heat come into this game going 4-6 in their last 10 games, but with how tight the Eastern Conference is this year, they're a hot streak away from rocketing up the standings. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are in a race for the basement at 15-30.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Saturday night showdown.

Heat vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -7.5 (-105)

Jazz +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Heat -258

Jazz +210

Total

OVER 246.5 (-110)

UNDER 246.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 24

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel SN Sun

Heat Record: 23-22 (8-15 Away)

Jazz Record: 15-30 (10-13 Home)

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The OVER is 6-1 in the Heat's last seven games

Jazz are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Heat

The OVER is 5-0 in the Heat's last five games vs. Western Conference opponents

The OVER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 10-1 in the Jazz's last 11 games vs. Eastern Conference opponents

Heat vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Norman Powell OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+155)

Norman Powell is poised to have a big game on the perimeter against this Utah defense. The Jazz rank 28th in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc. He has taken 6+ three-point shot attempts in four straight games.

Heat vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I can't trust the Jazz with how bad they've been defensively. They head into this game ranking last in the NBA in defensive efficiency. The Heat are on the other end of the spectrum, coming in at ninth in defense efficiency.

As I wrote above, I expect the Heat to have plenty of success on the perimeter, which could lead to them putting up points in bunches.

I'll lay the points with the Heat on Saturday night.

Pick: Heat -7.5 (-105) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

