Report | Charlotte an Unlikely Landing Spot for Donovan Clingan

Despite being in contention with the first overall pick, Clingan is unlikely to be in play at six.

James Plowright

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts and rips his undershirt in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Despite multiple reports suggesting the Hawks are strongly considering Clingan with the first overall pick, if he doesn't there is a considerable chance he slides to Charlotte at six. However, according to ESPN's report, the Hornets also appear likely to pass.

The Rockets, Spurs, Pistons and Hornets don't appear to be landing spots for Clingan, so there are also scenarios in which he falls to No. 7 & #34.

ESPN - Jeremy Woo

If true, this report suggests Charlotte have a strong belief that Mark Williams will make a full recovery from the mysterious back injury he suffered early this year. If there was any doubt of a return, surely a strong interior presence with a winning track record such as Clingan would be high on the Hornets draft board.

There has yet to be a report of Donovan Clingan working out for Charlotte. It's possible Clingan's agent Sean Kennedy (Excel Sports) could be steering Clingan away from teams like the Hornets with established centers. Or, perhaps Charlotte are not motivated to bring Clingan in if they are truly not considering him.

James Plowright

