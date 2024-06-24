Report | Charlotte an Unlikely Landing Spot for Donovan Clingan
Despite multiple reports suggesting the Hawks are strongly considering Clingan with the first overall pick, if he doesn't there is a considerable chance he slides to Charlotte at six. However, according to ESPN's report, the Hornets also appear likely to pass.
The Rockets, Spurs, Pistons and Hornets don't appear to be landing spots for Clingan, so there are also scenarios in which he falls to No. 7 & #34.- ESPN - Jeremy Woo
If true, this report suggests Charlotte have a strong belief that Mark Williams will make a full recovery from the mysterious back injury he suffered early this year. If there was any doubt of a return, surely a strong interior presence with a winning track record such as Clingan would be high on the Hornets draft board.
There has yet to be a report of Donovan Clingan working out for Charlotte. It's possible Clingan's agent Sean Kennedy (Excel Sports) could be steering Clingan away from teams like the Hornets with established centers. Or, perhaps Charlotte are not motivated to bring Clingan in if they are truly not considering him.