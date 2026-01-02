Steve Kerr compares Hornets' Kon Knueppel to Hall of Fame Warriors shooting guard

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets fell to 11-22 on the season with a loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Charlotte's Big 3 produced against Steph Curry and Co. Brandon Miller dropped 33 points on 14-of-29 from the field. LaMelo Ball added 27 points, five rebounds, and five dimes; and Knueppel -- returning from one game off due to an ankle sprain -- tallied 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on an efficient 7-of-11 from the field.

Knueppel is now averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 32 games played this season. He's shooting a ridiculous 43.2 percent from three.

Pretty soon, we might not be referring to Kon's three point efficiency as "ridiculous." Simply put, he might just be that good.

Following Wednesday's matinee at Spectrum Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared Knueppel to a guy who scored 17,911 points in the Association, played on the Dream Team, made five All-Star teams, and has his uniform retired by the Warriors.

🎙️ Steve Kerr on Kon Knueppel: "I see a lot of Chris Mullin."



"Really good size on the wing, big strong body, catch-and-shoot, but also incredible IQ, passing, making the right play over and over again. He's already a really, really damn good player."pic.twitter.com/BslNb1dpAE — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 31, 2025

When asked what he sees on tape when studying Knueppel, Kerr didn't hesitate. "Chris Mullin," Kerr replied.

“I see a lot of Chris Mullin. Really good size on the wing, big strong body, catch and shoot, but also incredible IQ, passing, making the right play over and over again.”

Kerr lauded Knueppel’s ability to turn good threes into great ones with pump fakes and sidesteps, also noting that, “the poise that he has on the floor is really impressive.”

Mullin was an unstoppable force in college basketball before getting drafted at No. 7 overall by the Warriors in 1985. He was a three-time Big East Player of the Year at St. John's.

Mullin's NBA peak was probably the 1991-92 season. He averaged 25.6 points per game, made First Team All-NBA, and finished 6th in MVP voting. After 12 seasons with the Warriors, Mullin was traded to the Pacers, and he played three seasons there before returning to Golden State for his final season.

