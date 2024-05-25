Report: Stephon Castle Won't Workout for Hornets, Several Others
Projected top-10 pick Stephon Castle (UConn) will not conduct any workouts with teams that have a starting point guard in place, according to DraftExpress.
"Castle is being selective with where he works out, targeting teams that have a need for a lead ball handler. The new CBA rules have granted teams wider access to medicals, reducing agents' leverage in steering players to specific destinations -- but it's always easier from an optics standpoint to select a player who wants to play for your team."
Some teams see Castle as an off-ball guard which would be what the Hornets would use him as with LaMelo Ball running the show. Although this doesn't completely prevent the Hornets from selecting Castle in the draft, it makes it less likely. Castle's fellow UConn teammate, Donovan Clingan, has been tied to Charlotte for several weeks and with Mark Williams' back injury that forced him to miss the majority of last season, it makes all the sense in the world.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Paul George a 'Dream' Offseason Target for the Hornets?
LeBron Loves Charlotte for One Surprising Reason
Former NBA Guard Says the League Can't Let Brandon Miller 'Rot in Charlotte'