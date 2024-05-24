Former NBA Guard Says the League Can't Let Brandon Miller 'Rot in a Bad Situation'
Despite two rough years in which the Charlotte Hornets finished with one of the worst records in the NBA, the future is as bright as ever thanks to a strong young core. Former NBA guard Bonzi Wells strongly disagrees and believes one of the key pieces to this rebuild, Brandon Miller, won't be in Charlotte for long.
"In my opinion, I think Brandon Miller in the next three years is going to be one of the most highly sought after wings in the free agent or trade (market). They can't let a guy like that, no disrespect to Charlotte, rot in a bad situation," Wells said during a recent podcast appearance on Underdog Fantasy. "Unless they turn their stuff totally around, it could be a bad situation there for the next two-three years. He's in a semi-bad culture right now and he's playing well. Just imagine if he was in a different culture what we could see. I think all the GMs and people who evaluate are like okay, if we get him around this type of stuff just think how good he really can be. He said his favorite player is Paul George and after really watching his game I could really see a lot of PG in his game. If he keeps growing he could be in that PG conversation."
With all due respect to Bonzi, he couldn't be more wrong.
A "bad culture" does not exist in Charlotte and I'm not really sure where he was going with that, to be honest. They've been riddled with injuries over the last two seasons and lacked a veteran presence until the trade deadline where they acquired Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Dāvis Bertāns, and Vasilije Micić.
With new ownership, front office structure, and coaching staff in place, the desire to make Charlotte a winner is stronger than ever. Sure, others around the league will want Miller and they can call Jeff Peterson all they want, but that will only be a waste of time on their part. If this bunch can stay healthy next season, they'll find their way into the top six of the Eastern Conference, avoiding the Play-In Tournament and all of a sudden, the narrative around the Hornets will change.
