LeBron Loves Charlotte for One Surprising Reason

A southern-inspired fast-food chain has the heart of LeBron James, but it won't be enough for him to land with the Hornets...obviously.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Bojangles is a staple in the south, especially in North Carolina. Could the southern-inspired fast-food chain influence one of the greatest players in NBA history to play his final year or two in the Queen City?

No. That's not happening...let's just go ahead and put that to rest.

But Ryan McGee of ESPN shared a pretty funny story about LeBron's love for Bojangles during today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

"I'm a Hornets guy, come on down to Charlotte," McGee said. "Did you know that LeBron James loves Charlotte? The reason he loves Charlotte is because Bojangles...I'm not making this up, Bojangles chicken. I wrote a story about this in ESPN, the magazine. When LeBron James was a rookie, the deal was he would leave games at the old hive and the takeaway food to go get on the plane after a game for the visiting team was a little two-piece box of fried chicken from Bojangles. LeBron would become so obsessed with Bojangles he would send the clubhouse attendant to go buy one of these tailgate packs to take back to Cleveland with him. Bronny and LeBron, come on. You can get all the Bojangles you want, LeBron. Come on. I can make that happen. I know people."

Well-respected NBA insider Shams Charania was also on during this part of the show and crushed McGee's optimism, stating "I'm not holding my breath on Charlotte," with a laugh.

While the Hornets are not a realistic landing spot for LeBron James, they could be a team that takes a chance on his son, Bronny, with their second round pick.

