Brandon Miller Breaks Another Hornets Rookie Record

It's safe to say that Brandon Miller was the right choice for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's been steadily improving as the season moves along and is starting to show flashes of the player he grew up idolizing - Paul George.

In the first half of Wednesday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks, Miller passed D.J. Augustin for the most made three-pointers by a rookie in Charlotte franchise history.

“I think one word to describe that is a ‘movie.’ It’s been kind of all over the place but just being around these guys every day, they push you to be the best of the best," Miller thanked his teammates in his postgame press conference. "Without them, I wouldn’t be here so hats off to them.”

Miller will be representing the Charlotte Hornets in this year's Rising Stars Challenge which will take place on Friday, beginning at 9 p.m. EST. Miller is on Team Pau Gasol and will play in the second semifinal game. Others on Team Pau include Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards), Jamie Jaquez Jr. (Heat), Brandon Podziemski (Warriors), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Cason Wallace (Thunder), and Victor Wembanyama (Spurs).

