Charles Lee Plans to Coach in Summer League
The Boston Celtics are just won win away from capturing their 18th championship and for assistant coach Charles Lee, it will be his second ring as an assistant. He won his first ring back in 2021 as a member of Mike Budenholzer's staff in Milwaukee.
Whenever the Finals wrap up, Lee will immediately make the trek to Charlotte to begin the deep dive of the draft, free agency options, trade discussions and much more. What I didn't expect is that Lee is apparently planning to coach the Hornets' Summer League team. He told Marc J. Spears of Andscape his plan to do so earlier this week.
“I actually reached out to Coach (Mike) Brown. And I remember reading that he was trying to do both during the Golden State-Sacramento time. I just wanted to hear from him. What are some nuggets of advice you can give me as I go through the same thing? But he was very helpful."
Since Lee is coaching so deep into the playoffs (aka th Finals), it's probably not a bad idea for him to run the show in Summer League. It will give him more time to be around the players and evaluate the talent he has to work with heading into his first year on the job.
