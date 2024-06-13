Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter To Workout For Hornets
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, projected top 15 pick Ja'Kobe Walter is set to workout with the Charlotte Hornets. Walter is currently projected 13th to the Sacramento Kings in ESPN's latest mock draft. He could be in consideration at six, or being brought in for a trade back scenario later in the lottery.
In 2023-24, Walter averaged 14.5 points in 35 games with 32.3 minutes per contest game. He recorded 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. His shooting percentages were 37.6 percent from three, 34.1 percent from three, and 79.2 percent from the foul line.
Walter is projected to be a prototypical "3&D" shooting guard. Standing at 6'5 in shoes with a 6'10 wingspan, he has a great defensive frame to guard 1-3. Offensively, he has proven to be a dangerous off screen shooter, with an extremely high three point rate. Despite struggling to score inside the arc, he did manage to get to the free throw line 5.2 times per game. Walter has a reputation of a winner throughout his high school career, showing a good work ethic.
Walter is the first prospect projected to be a lottery pick who has publicly confirmed he is working out for the Charlotte Hornets.