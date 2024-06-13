Grant Williams Believes Hornets Are Headed in a Direction No One Expects
When you think about the future contenders of the Eastern Conference, you immediately point to the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic. If you suggest the Charlotte Hornets, most will think you're delusional.
But if we're being completely honest here, it's not all that far-fetched to believe Charlotte could muscle their way into the conversation. They have a strong young nucleus in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. They have a head coach with a championship pedigree, and to top it all off, they have an ownership group that is willing to do everything humanly possible to provide the resources needed to win.
One of the newest pieces of the franchise, Grant Williams, shouted his optimism for the future in Charlotte during a guest appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back.
“In all honesty, I think we have a direction that we’re headed that one would not expect. No one is going to believe that. No one’s going to believe the words until we put them into action. But Charles (Lee) and the front office with Jeff Peterson and the owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin have a real goal. They’re really committed to being one of the premier organizations in the NBA and I think that we’re going to be there sooner than people think and I’m excited to show people what we’re capable of. Charlotte has always traditionally been a ‘laughing stock’ in the past twenty years or whatever of being a franchise. But now, I think you’re going to see there’s a little bit of a direction and there’s going to be some maturity.”
