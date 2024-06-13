Grant Williams Believes Hornets Are Headed in a Direction No One Expects

🎙️ Grant Williams on the Charlotte Hornets:



"I think we have a direction in which we're headed that one would not expect. No one's going to believe the words until we put them into action."



🙌 #LetsFly35 (📹 @RunItBackFDTV)



"Charles Lee, the front office (Jeff Peterson), the… pic.twitter.com/eLz6akYSTe