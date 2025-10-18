Hornets guard Collin Sexton suffers mysterious height loss in latest NBA listing
The NBA appears to be cracking down on inflated height listings, at least regarding the Charlotte Hornets. Multiple of Charlotte’s players are now listed at shorter heights than they were in 2024-25.
In particular, Hornets guard Collin Sexton suffered a devastating loss of three inches.
Collin Sexton and other Hornets players are now listed as shorter than before ... what happened?
Sexton was listed at 6-foot-3 by the Utah Jazz last season. This season, Sexton is listed at 6-foot as a member of the Hornets, a humorous development discussed by The Hoop Collective Podcast this week.
“There's been some adjusted heights that have happened across the league this year,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said.
“Sexton was listed with the Jazz last year at 6’3”, and he's been reassessed by the Hornets and listed on their official roster as 6-foot.”
"(Sexton) was never 6'3"," ESPN's Tim Bontemps added.
"With the hair, he is," ESPN's Tim MacMahon astutely pointed out. "They measured the hair (in the past); that's an honest mistake."
"(Sexton) was measured at 6'1" in shoes at the (NBA) combine," Windhorst pointed out, adding an interesting wrinkle to the discussion.
Sexton wasn't the only Hornets player to suffer a height decrease in the newest listing, however.
Hornets rookie Liam McNeeley fell two inches to 6-foot-5 (McNeeley was listed at 6-foot-7 at UConn -- was this an attempt by the Huskies to bolster his draft stock?).
Charlotte's No. 4 overall pick, Kon Knueppel, fell to 6-foot-4, with at least one iteration of Duke's 2024-25 roster having listed Knueppel at 6-foot-7!
Ryan Kalkbrenner dropped from 7-foot-1 to 7-foot.
Ultimately, these height discrepancies aren't super important, and Windhorst made a good point about Sexton, noting that Collin has clearly proven that he's a strong asset in the league, negating any concerns over his true height.
At the same time, you would think that a league as powerful as the NBA would have figured out a more foolproof system at this point to zero in on accurate heights across the board. Perhaps we are seeing that happen in real time with the latest revisions.
Maybe it's a more widespread problem that stems from colleges (like UConn or Duke) inflating guys' heights. Recruiting sites tend to make similar exaggerations, as if to account for what a player will end up looking like once he's officially done growing.
It would be nice to have a more uniform, multi-level system established. And by the way ... are Brandon Miller (now 6'6") and LaMelo Ball (now 6'6") actually the same height? That's hard for many Hornets fans to fathom.
