Charles Lee reveals the biggest issue the Hornets face heading into this season
After an offseason full of roster changes, the Charlotte Hornets are now starting to grind away at figuring out which guys will contribute to them winning the most games.
Jeff Peterson has given Charles Lee a cornucopia of players to choose from. It's up to him to find the best 9-10 guys to play on a nightly basis once the regular season arrives.
Lee has seen the team play one preseason game and has already identified the biggest issue that the Hornets will have heading into the regular season.
Charles Lee says supporting cast around core players is the biggest Hornets concern
While speaking to the media after their second preseason game, Lee acknowledged that finding guys who best support LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller will be the key to their season.
"I think that finding those bodies, finding that supporting cast around Miles, Brandon, and Melo is going to be important for us. And I think it was good to see Tre Mann come out and have a really good night. He plays well with that group."
Finding the right group of players in the starting lineup is going to be critical to the success, or lack thereof, that the Hornets will be able to have this year.
Obviously, there will be a center that fits with those three starters, but Lee is looking for a fifth guy who can slide in and simply complement the other four guys on the floor without jacking up too many shots or getting filleted defensively.
Charles Lee will mix and match guys in the starting lineup during the preseason
Lee decided to go with Kon Knueppel in the starting lineup over Collin Sexton and Tre Mann, something that was up in the air prior to the preseason opener. Over the weekend, he started rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner at center.
It would be shocking if Lee didn't mix and match the starting lineup in the remaining exhibitions that the Hornets will play. He will likely give multiple guys a shot to coalesce together.
Charlotte is going to go as far as Ball, Bridges, and Miller are able to take them. Even so, building depth around that core three is paramount to the Hornets avoiding another lottery dwelling.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets might've just found the best way to use LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton
Stock up, stock down: Kalkbrenner's breakout night, a flashy duo, Knueppel's slow start
Initial takeaways: Hornets spoil Cooper Flagg's preseason debut in Dallas
No Spencer Dinwiddie, Pat Connaughton in Thursday night's loss raises questions