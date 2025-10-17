The Moussa Diabate leap has arrived for the Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams and Nick Richards.
Headed into the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets had what appeared to be one of the better center groups in the NBA when healthy.
Richards, a former second round pick, had worked his way into becoming an exceptional backup big, averaging 9.7 points on 69.1% from the field across 67 games during the 2023-24 season. Williams, only entering his third year in the NBA, had yet to have a fully healthy season. However, the former Blue Devil produced when healthy, averaging 12.7 points on 64.9% from the field during his 19 healthy games the previous season.
With the talented trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the team would be able to put out a great center alongside them no matter who was on the court.
It's now been a year. Mark played only 44 games and was traded twice, once being rescinded, and the most recent time a deal that went through. Nick was dealt after 21 games with the team, and immediately saw a jump in his stats.
Both are in Phoenix now, helping mentor rookie Khaman Maluach.
So, what happened in the Hornets center room? The only center that has been brought in via trade over the last year was Jusuf Nurkic, which was another deal involving Phoenix. Nurkic was dealt to the Utah Jazz for Collin Sexton shortly after the offseason began, and the Hornets center room was dwindled again.
Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Jusuf Nurkic were all beat out by a two-way, essentially nobody who worked harder than anybody else in the Hornets locker room: Moussa Diabate.
Diabate was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 43rd overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, nearly 30 spots after where the Hornets selected Mark Williams (15).
He spent much of his time with the Clippers' G-League team, where in his first year earned a spot on the G-League's All-Rookie Team, and the All-NBA G-League Third Team.
After spending two years on a two-way with the Clippers, the Hornets signed Diabate to a two-way contract last summer. With constant injuries to both Richards and Williams, Diabate was able to see a minutes increase, which helped him showcase his talent.
Diabate beat out both Nick Richards and Mark Williams (for a week), and earned his first standard NBA deal, a three-year contract. The following night after signing the deal, Diabate recorded a career high 21 points, and added 10 rebounds.
In 71 games last season, Moussa averaged only 5.6 points. After the original Mark Williams deal, Diabate played three games as a starter where he recorded 20+ minutes. Across these games, Moussa averaged 15.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and shot 63.6% from the field. It was a glimpse into what Moussa could become as a full-time starter.
During the offseason, the Hornets only added two other centers: veteran Mason Plumlee, who is expected to not play much, and four time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Through the first four preseason games, the minutes have fluctuated between Diabate and Kalkbrenner. In game one and three, Diabate averaged 12.5 minutes a night, while Kalkbrenner played 25 in both. In games two and four, Diabate averaged 25.5 minutes, while Kalkbrenner averaged 15 in both.
"I spoke to all three of them, and they need to be ready to maybe start, maybe come off the bench, maybe be the third big in the game," Head Coach Charles Lee said during the pregame presser of last night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. "Be open minded, be flexible. I think whatever makes sense for where our team is, I think that is who is going to give us a punch that night."
Moussa, according to Lee, is the epitome of what he said pregame.
"He has accepted the challenge. He is open minded, and whenever his number is called, or his name is called, to just go in the game, he produces and does it with his energy," Lee said.
"I'm really happy with his growth and development on the defensive side of the ball, been really happy with his maturity, and open-mindedness to play whatever role the team needs to be able to impact games."
Moussa's development has shown thus far in preseason. In the two games where Moussa has played in 25+ minutes, he has recorded 16 PPG and 10 RPG, and in last night's victory the big man pulled down NINE offensive rebounds.
"I saw a man... POSSESSED, and determined to have a good performance and impact winning as best as he possibly could," said Charles in the post-game press conference. "I think that he played really well, and I told him if he can continue to play with that type of ferocity, focus, and impact on the game on both ends of the court, that he's gonna be really hard to guard.
"I'm really happy with how he played tonight, and I expect that from him every night because I know what he's capable of."
Moussa has been everywhere during preseason. He's made all the right reads, he has dove after loose balls, fought for offensive rebounds, and best of all, has shown clear chemistry with the Hornets star players.
"They working, cleaning up the class, doing everything we need. Just gotta keep it up," said Hornets star LaMelo Ball after the game on the impact of Diabate and Kalkbrenner.
Moussa is turning into a star. Not just from his work on the offensive glass, but his continued growth in his all around game, and a wanting to get better.
"Offensively I think that we are all seeing somebody still evolving," said Lee. "I think that he is more than an offensive rebounder, he's been a great connector, he's been a great screen setter, he's made a couple of players in the seams, in the pocket making that extra pass."
With fans around the league wanting to tune in to see flashy LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller highlights, Diabate's ability will start to become noticed quickly.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Why Kon Knueppel should start the Hornets' season coming off the bench
Kon Knueppel is the Hornets player Bill Simmons simply can't stop talking about
Has Collin Sexton done enough to earn a starting role in the Charlotte Hornets' back court?
LaMelo Ball adds another doubter to his growing list as regular season looms