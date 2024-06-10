How Former Hornets Performed One Year After Leaving Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets' roster looks a lot different than it did a year ago and it will experience even more changes in the coming weeks.
Seven members of last year's team (2022-23) latched on with another organization. How did those guys do? Here's a quick break down.
1. G Theo Maledon
Maledon was one of the many guard the Hornets used during LaMelo Ball's injury-plagued 2022-23 season. Charlotte waived him in December and would go on to play four games with the Phoenix Suns, seeing just 13 minutes of action. He did appear in five games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League where he averaged 9.6 points.
2. G Dennis Smith Jr.
Smith was a quality bench piece for the Hornets a year ago, bringing a toughness to the defensive end of the floor. He signed a one-year deal with Brooklyn last summer and produced similar numbers - 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 56 games.
3. F Jalen McDaniels
McDaniels really came into his own in 2022-23 with the Hornets, showing that he could be a high-end bench player who could give you a spot start every now and then. He averaged 10.6 points per game before getting traded to the 76ers. Surprisingly, McDaniels really took a step back this season with Toronto, seeing just 10 minutes per game across 50 appearances. He posted career lows across the board.
4. F Svi Mykhailiuk
Mykhailiuk took full advantage of his opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets which led to landing another NBA contract, but with Boston. In 41 games (two starts), Mykhailiuk averaged four points per game in a very limited role with the star-laden Celtics.
5. F Kelly Oubre Jr.
Oubre wanted to remain in Charlotte, but the Hornets didn't believe in investing in him beyond 2023. With the 76ers, Oubre registered 52 starts putting up 15.4 points, five rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 31% from three.
6. C Kai Jones
Jones is still searching for his first action in an NBA game since leaving Charlotte. He played in two games with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League before landing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps with a full offseason in a new location, Jones can bounce back.
7. C Mason Plumlee
Plumlee held down the five spot for the Hornets for a year and some change until the Hornets found their big man of the future in Mark Williams. In his first full season with the Clippers, Plumlee averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. And yes, he's still shooting free throws left-handed. He shot 70% on the year which is an unbelievable number considering where he was just a couple years back.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Hornets Free Agent Targets: Kris Dunn
Bill Simmons Gushes Over Charles Lee's Impact