Three Major Factors That Could Shape the Hornets' Future
In order for the Charlotte Hornets to end the NBA's longest playoff drought, a lot of things have to go right. This squad has a strong core centered around three guys at the age of 22 or younger - LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. While they are the biggest reason to believe the Hornets are on the cusp of turning things around, they each carry some level of concern.
1. LaMelo Ball's Health
After missing so much action over the last two years (106 games), a narrative has been formed that LaMelo Ball is injury prone. That label will not go away until he proves in consecutive years that he can stay on the floor.
The other talking point in Charlotte right now is that he may have passed on the face of the franchise label to Brandon Miller because of his lack of availability. I do believe the Hornets have a greater ceiling with LaMelo in Charlotte and healthy, but I don't believe the franchise will come crashing down if that doesn't pan out. Miller can carry this team, but for how long? We'll get to that in a minute.
If LaMelo's injuries continue, the Hornets will be in a difficult position after dishing out a max contract to him which included $204 million in guaranteed money. Ouch!
2. Mark Williams' Health
It's been a relatively small sample size because of his slow integration into the rotation as a rookie and then, of course, the back issue last year. However, if healthy, Williams could be one of the top 10 or so two-way centers in the league. He was known for his defense at Duke and he's shown that he can be a playmaker on the offensive end as well.
Anytime a big guy has a back issue pop up, you hold your breath. It's a difficult injury for them to overcome because of the simple fact of being bigger and all of the physicality they have to play through on a nightly basis. Back injuries have ruined the careers of many and the Hornets can't afford to have that happen to Williams.
3. Brandon Miller's Ceiling + Commitment to Charlotte
Brandon Miller absolutely showed out as a rookie averaging 17.3 points per game and finishing in third place for the Rookie of the Year voting, behind only Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.
There's no question that Miller is going to be a really good player in this league for many years to come. The question is, how good? Can he be a franchise-altering player? You know, one that can single-handedly win you a bunch of games and carry you deep into the playoffs? Or will he be just a really good player that doesn't quite live up to the hype of being a perennial All-Star?
If he does reach his max potential, is he going to be willing to stay in Charlotte? Miller has never once indicated that he'd rather be somewhere else and has stated on numerous occasions that he loves Charlotte and the organization, but how many times have we heard young stars say this in the NBA? Should Miller become the player we all expect AND he commits to being in the Queen City long-term, look out.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Charles Lee Plans to Coach in Summer League
Grant Williams Believes Hornets Are Headed in a Direction No One Expects