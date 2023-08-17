How the Wemby Effect Hits Charlotte: Hornets Get One Chance to Shine on National TV

The Hornets play San Antonio and the Spurs' No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama on ESPN this coming January.

The Charlotte Hornets get one chance to shine on national TV in the 2023-24 NBA regular season — a Jan. 12, 2024, game at San Antonio that is airing on ESPN as just one result of the Wemby Effect, the league-wide impact of the star power surrounding Victor Wembanyama, 2023's top draft prospect who was the first overall draft pick for the Spurs in June.

Hornets fans learned as much on Thursday when the 2023-24 Charlotte Hornets schedule emerged among the list of games this upcoming season for all 30 NBA teams.

After the Hornets' stop-in at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center airs Jan. 12, Wemby and the Spurs will then travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets at their home in Spectrum Center on Jan. 19. But will the Hornets manage to log a win against Wemby and the Spurs this January? And is a single Hornets game on national television in the 2023-24 season enough?

For all other 81 Charlotte Hornets games this season, viewers will have to tune in to Bally Sports. All regionally available regular season Hornet games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on Bally Sports+, the Bally Sports app and the Bally Sports website.

New Hornets majority owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall confirmed that's Charlotte's plan for broadcasting Hornets games through the 2025-26 season under the team's current contract with Bally Sports, even though the regional sports network group's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Philip Trapp