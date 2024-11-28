LaMelo Ball's persistent foul trouble raises questions about his ceiling as Charlotte Hornets' number one option
LaMelo Ball is carrying an unsustainable offensive load for the Charlotte Hornets.
The do-it-all point guard is the alpha and the omega for everything that Charles Lee's squad does when they possess the rock, signified by his 31 points per game average on a usage rate that would be the third-highest in the history of the NBA. LaMelo is redefining the word heliocentric on a nightly basis, and as the Hornets' injury list grows, his offensive burden increases, only adding more wear-and-tear to a svelte frame that has struggled to say healthy in it's five-year NBA career.
LaMelo Ball's fourth quarter exploits have become stuff of legend as he dons his Superman cape nightly to resurrect Charlotte from seemingly irreparable deficits. The most recent of which, a near 20-point comeback to beat the Miami Heat, saw Ball score 17 fourth quarter points in their furious attempt to usurp the hefty Heat advantage.
One has to wonder, though: what would Melo's fourth quarter statistics look like if he didn't struggle with nightly foul trouble?
ESPN's Charles Herring detailed Ball's defensive struggles in a recent article for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. He astutely pointed out that LaMelo both leads the league in personal fouls (70) and has fouled out on four separate occasions in 17 games played.
It's a problem. A big one.
LaMelo's propensity to pick up cheap fouls has kept him off of the floor in key situations. The effervescent point guard missed the last four minutes and 49 seconds of overtime during last Thursday's win over the Detroit Pistons after picking up his sixth foul on the opening tip-off of the extra period.
He fouled out in back-to-back games against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the first of which was tight late into the fourth quarter.
He fouled out with three and a half minutes left against the Atlanta Hawks, a game that ended in a five point Hornets loss.
The Hornets' offense crumbles when LaMelo Ball sits. They can not afford to continue losing him down the stretch of games. However, their defense struggles to function when he's on the court.
In the same ESPN article, Herring detailed how Charlotte's defense plays significantly worse when they're tilting the floor in Ball's direction. "The Hornets give up nearly five more points per 100 possessions with Ball on the court as opposed to when he's on the bench; a gap equivalent to the difference between the 17th-ranked Denver Nuggets and the sixth-ranked Memphis Grizzlies."
Something has to give.
To be fair to LaMelo, he was never billed as an impactful on-ball defender. Charlotte drafted him with the knowledge that much of his value will be derived from his otherworldly offensive skillset. Also, he has yet to play with an impactful paint defender in 2024. Mark Williams, the team's assumed rim-protector, has been sidelined since training camp with a foot injury, although his return seems imminent.
Regardless of ball's on/off splits on defense, Charlotte needs his brilliance on offense. He can't dazzle with the ball in his hand when he's on the bench with foul trouble. Plain and simple.
The next evolution in the ever-developing game of LaMelo Ball is to cut down on the foul trouble. Too often Ball is found with his hand in the cookie jar on defense, the most notable example being the frustration foul that led to his benching down the stretch in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Ball's ceiling is limitless. The only thing lowering his sky-high potential is himself, and it's time for him to figure it out. As Charlotte continues to build a contender, they need Ball's maturity and two-way game to prosper as the on-court leader of his peers. That won't be possible if he can't stay on the floor.
