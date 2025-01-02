Where do the Charlotte Hornets rank in terms of future draft capital? ESPN analyst discloses updated rankings
The present is bleak for Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee's Charlotte Hornets. A 7-25 record, too many injury problems to list, and a steep road to contention have the Hornets' first-year shot callers in a pretzel as they attempt to salvage their current campaign.
However, for as dreary as the Hornets' present situation is, their future is equally as bright.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Hornets rank sixth in the NBA when it comes to future draft capital. If Charlotte misses the playoffs in 2025, a likely scenario based on recent happenings, they will control their own first round draft pick annually until at least 2031. In the miraculous scenario in which Charlotte qualifies for the 2025 NBA playoffs, they'll send their 2025 first-round selection to the Spurs.
On top of that, the Hornets have a pair of first round picks coming their way in 2027 from Dallas and Miami.
Detailing Charlotte's additional first-round draft capital
The Mavericks pick, acquired by the Hornets last February in a trade deadline swap involving PJ Washington, is top-two protected, meaning it will not convey to the Hornets if Dallas owns either of the first two picks in the 2027 NBA Draft. With Luka Doncic in line for a record-setting contract extension if he re-ups with the Mavs this coming summer, Dallas will be competing for championships in 2027, not lottery balls.
The other future first owed to Charlotte, a 2027 first-round pick via the Miami Heat (thanks to last year's Terry Rozier trade), is lottery protected in 2027. If Miami finishes outside of the playoffs in 2027, they'll keep their first round pick and then owe the Hornets an unprotected first-round selection in 2028.
The teams ranking ahead of Charlotte in Marks' rankings are frankly terrifying. Oklahoma City, the current number one seed in the Western Conference and one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA title, have the most future draft capital according to Marks' algorithm. I shudder at the thought of OKC adding more top-end talent to their already devestating core.
In-between the Thunder and the Hornets lie San Antonio (who already employs Victor Wembanyama), Brooklyn, Utah, and Houston.
