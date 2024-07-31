Kemba Walker Believes Hornets Can 'Go Really Far' with a Healthy LaMelo Ball
Things haven't gone all that well for the Charlotte Hornets lately, if you haven't been following. The organization currently owns the longest playoff drought in the NBA which dates back to 2016. There is, however, belief that the Hornets are primed to return to competitive basketball and perhaps end that postseason drought sooner than later despite a 21-win campaign last season.
Former Hornets guard and current player enhancement coach, Kemba Walker, recently sat down with the team for an interview highlighting several topics, including his thoughts on the current roster. Kemba expressed his belief in star point guard LaMelo Ball, stating big things are on the horizon, provided he stays on the floor.
“I think we have the right pieces, starting with LaMelo, who I’m a huge fan of. I’m super excited for the opportunity to get to work with him. One of the reasons why I said yes to the job. It just made sense, it just flowed. Melo is an unbelievable talent. He’s special. Watching him on the court, I can really see this organization going really far. Obviously, we have to keep him healthy which is one of the most important things. If that kid stays healthy, man, this place, this organization has a chance to go really far.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Kemba Walker Details Decision to Retire, Join Hornets' Staff
Seven Hornets Entering Final Year of Contract in 2024-25
Mark Williams is a Bigger Piece to the Hornets' Puzzle Than Most Think