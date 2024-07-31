All Hornets

Kemba Walker Details Decision to Retire, Join Hornets' Staff

One of the greatest Hornets ever makes his transition from player to coach.

Schuyler Callihan

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There are several new faces on the Charlotte Hornets' roster and coaching staff, but there's one familiar one who is making a return to the organization, Kemba Walker.

Earlier this offseason, the four-time NBA All-Star and Hornets' franchise scoring leader made the difficult decision to retire from playing basketball, opening the next chapter of his life - coaching. On July 3rd, the Hornets announced the finalized coaching staff for new head coach Charles Lee, a list that included Walker as a player enhancement coach.

In a recent interview with the Hornets' social media team, Walker discussed his decision to retire and why accepting a role on Lee's staff was the right next move for him.

“With the injury with my knee, I was out in Monaco and I just knew. I knew I probably couldn’t play again after that season, so I kind of set a goal for myself to just finish that season which I accomplished. As the season was going on, I was thinking about retirement. It was in the back of my mind. I would say that I’m retiring for about a week and then when that week finished I would say I’m not retiring. I would keep going back and forth.

“When the opportunity came, Charles (Lee) called and I’ve known Charles for a little bit playing against him and it just made sense. We have a whole new regime here in Charlotte and I just kind of wanted to be a part of something new. I think it’s going to be special. I think we really have an opportunity to do something special here, so I wanted to be a part of that. And what better place than Charlotte? The team that drafted me.”

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Seven Hornets Entering Final Year of Contract in 2024-25

Mark Williams is a Bigger Piece to the Hornets' Puzzle Than Most Think

Hornets Remain Near Bottom of NBA Power Rankings

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News