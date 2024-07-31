Seven Hornets Entering Final Year of Contract in 2024-25
The Charlotte Hornets have revamped the roster over the last several months with moves made at the trade deadline, free agency, and NBA Draft. But a good chunk of the roster is not guaranteed to be a part of the team's long-term plan, at least as of today. Seven Hornets are entering the final or only year of their current contract.
G Seth Curry
It made a ton of sense for the Hornets to ask Dallas to include Curry in the trade for P.J. Washington. They needed perimeter shooting, leadership, and experience and the hometown kid brings all of that. The Hornets initially waived Curry earlier this offseason, but the plan all along was to bring him back, which they did a couple of weeks ago.
Curry becomes unrestricted free agent next offseason.
C Taj Gibson
The Hornets needed to find a third option at center for insurance, so they went out and signed the 39-year-old veteran, Gibson, to be that guy. Obviously, there's more basketball behind him than there is ahead of him but this could be an underrated signing, especially if Mark Williams continues to have back issues.
Gibson will be unrestricted free agent next offseason.
G Tre Mann
Mann was one of several pieces the Hornets got in return from Oklahoma City in the Gordon Hayward trade. He showed flashes of being a solid two-way player last season and has earned the right to be a backup at both guard spots. In 28 games with the Hornets last year, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Mann will be a restricted free agent next offseason.
F Leaky Black
The former North Carolina Tar Heel is hoping to find a role on what is a much deeper Hornets' roster in 2024-25. Black was expected to spend most, if not all of his rookie season in Greensboro but was forced to be with the big league club due to injuries. He is on a two-way, so he'll likely spend more time in Greensboro this season assuming everyone stays healthy.
Black will be a restricted free agent next offseason.
F Moussa Diabate
Diabate was the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in 33 games with the Clippers, playing in a very limited role. He did, however, average 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal per game while shooting 57% from the field in the G-League. Like Black, he is on a two-way.
Diabate will be restricted free agent next offseason.
G Vasilije Micic
Micic is a great backup option for the Hornets when LaMelo Ball needs a breather. He passes guys open and is a crafty ball-handler. He doesn't add much value on the defensive end, but can keep things afloat on the offensive end.
Micic has a club option for 2025-26 ($8.1M), becomes unrestricted free agent in summer of 2026.
C Mark Williams
Assuming he stays healthy, the Hornets will waste no time in picking up Williams' option. He has the potential to be a very good two-way player who fits in perfectly with a young squad who wants to run the floor.
Williams has a club option for 2025-26 ($6.2M), becomes restricted free agent in summer of 2026.
WORTH NOTING
F Cody Martin - Martin has two years remaining on his contract. However, his 2025-26 salary ($8.6M) is not guaranteed. It becomes guaranteed on June 30, 2025.
