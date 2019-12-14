Hornet Maven
P.J. Washington expected to be out through Christmas with fractured finger

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be without a starter through their next few games.

On Saturday, the team announced that 2019 first round pick P.J. Washington had fractured his fifth finger on his right hand and will miss Sunday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Washington is expected to be sidelined through Christmas.

The Hornets said that Washington suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of their Friday night win over the Chicago Bulls.

Along with Devonte' Graham, Washington's play this season had been another pleasant surprise for the Hornets. In his first regular season NBA game, the Kentucky product scored 27 points in a home win over the Bulls.

The 6-foot-7 21-year-old is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per-game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Washington was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft after spending two seasons at Kentucky. This is his first major injury in the NBA, as he's started in every game the Hornets have played this season.

With Marvin Williams and Nic Batum also dealing with injuries, it's unclear who the Hornets will turn to at power forward in Washington's place. They could play small ball, moving Miles Bridges to the four and starting Malik Monk at the three. Or James Borrego could turn to his G-League affiliate in Greensboro for some extra depth.

Devonte' Graham is good and fun. Let's watch him torch the Nets.

Mitchell Northam

Graham, the second-year Charlotte Hornets' guard our of Kansas, dropped 40 points Wednesday night on the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite decreased role, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has stayed ready for Hornets

Mitchell Northam

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has seen his playing get cut drastically this season. But the Charlotte Hornets' veteran from Kentucky hasn't complained and has stayed ready.

Notes, highlights: Hornets top Wizards behind Graham's 29 points

Mitchell Northam

Davis Bertans scored 32 points for the Wizards, but Devonte Graham had 29 points for the Hornets in a win at the Spectrum Center.

Hornets notes: Cody Martin recalled; P.J. Washington 'probable' ahead of game vs. Wizards

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams was listed as "doubtful" due to right knee soreness on Monday. The Hornets tip-off against the Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Report: Several NBA teams 'monitoring' availability of Marvin Williams

Mitchell Northam

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, several teams are interested in acquiring Marvin Williams, the Charlotte Hornets' veteran forward.

Photo Gallery: Hornets fall to Hawks, 122-107

Mitchell Northam

Vince Carter scored 17 points, Trae Young had 30 points and P.J. Washington tallied 20 points as the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Vintage Vince Carter performance leads Hawks over Hornets

Mitchell Northam

The 42-year-old guard scored a season-high 17 points. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 30 points.

Taking a closer look at Trae Young, Hornets stats ahead of game vs. Hawks.

Mitchell Northam

Against the Hornets, the ball will be in Trae Young's hands a lot. He leads the NBA in total possession time this season.

Marvin Williams 'probable' for Hornets game vs. Hawks on Sunday

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams hasn't missed a game for the Charlotte Hornets yet this season, but is dealing with right knee soreness.

Photo gallery: Hornets vs. Suns

Mitchell Northam

Photos from Hornet Maven publisher Mitchell Northam from the Charlotte Hornets loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 2, 2019.