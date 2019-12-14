P.J. Washington expected to be out through Christmas with fractured finger

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be without a starter through their next few games.

On Saturday, the team announced that 2019 first round pick P.J. Washington had fractured his fifth finger on his right hand and will miss Sunday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Washington is expected to be sidelined through Christmas.

The Hornets said that Washington suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of their Friday night win over the Chicago Bulls.

Along with Devonte' Graham, Washington's play this season had been another pleasant surprise for the Hornets. In his first regular season NBA game, the Kentucky product scored 27 points in a home win over the Bulls.

The 6-foot-7 21-year-old is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per-game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Washington was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft after spending two seasons at Kentucky. This is his first major injury in the NBA, as he's started in every game the Hornets have played this season.

With Marvin Williams and Nic Batum also dealing with injuries, it's unclear who the Hornets will turn to at power forward in Washington's place. They could play small ball, moving Miles Bridges to the four and starting Malik Monk at the three. Or James Borrego could turn to his G-League affiliate in Greensboro for some extra depth.