Rick Schnall 'We're Getting Very Close On a Coach'
The Hornets search for a new head coach appears to be coming to a close. Rick Schnall spoke to WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein while in attendance at the PGA Wells Fargo Championships providing an update.
"You will see an announcement from us pretty soon. We're getting very close on a coach, excited about that, and we're getting very close on hiring a new business president as well"- Rick Schnall - Hornets Owner
In a follow up question, reporters asked if the team were Waiting until after the playoffs to make the announcement. Schnall quickly interjected and was clear and strong in his message.
"No, no, no, we're not going to wait for anything. So, you will see an announcement from us very soon.- Rick Schnall - Hornets Owner
The leading candidate for the role is Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee. Other names in contention are Denver assistant David Adelman, Miami assistant Chris Quinn and Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga. An outsider, reports have suggested ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the role.