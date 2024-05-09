All Hornets

Rick Schnall 'We're Getting Very Close On a Coach'

The Hornets Co-Chairman spoke to WCNC Sports reporter Ashley Stroehlein at the Wells Fargo Championship

James Plowright

Hornets Co-Owner Rick Schnall Introductory Press Conference
Hornets Co-Owner Rick Schnall Introductory Press Conference /
In this story:

The Hornets search for a new head coach appears to be coming to a close. Rick Schnall spoke to WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein while in attendance at the PGA Wells Fargo Championships providing an update.

"You will see an announcement from us pretty soon. We're getting very close on a coach, excited about that, and we're getting very close on hiring a new business president as well"

Rick Schnall - Hornets Owner

In a follow up question, reporters asked if the team were Waiting until after the playoffs to make the announcement. Schnall quickly interjected and was clear and strong in his message.

"No, no, no, we're not going to wait for anything. So, you will see an announcement from us very soon.

Rick Schnall - Hornets Owner

The leading candidate for the role is Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee. Other names in contention are Denver assistant David Adelman, Miami assistant Chris Quinn and Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga. An outsider, reports have suggested ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the role.

Published |Modified
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 