Re-Sign, Sign & Trade, or Let Walk? Hornets Fans Vote on Bridges' Future in Charlotte

The majority of voters would like to see Bridges back in Queen City next season.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0)
Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
The Charlotte Hornets have a decision to make on Miles Bridges...again. The veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Hornets' new leadership will have to decide between forking up a ton of cash to keep Bridges in Charlotte long-term versus letting him walk and spending the money elsewhere.

After missing an entire year, Bridges shook off the rust pretty quickly and was one of Charlotte's most consistent players during the 2023-24 season. He took more jump shots than we're accustomed to seeing and didn't attack the rim nearly as much, yet he still found a way to mirror his production from the last time he stepped on the court when he averaged 20 points and seven rebounds per game.

The Hornets haven't really tipped their hand in regards to their feelings about their interest in a long-term deal with Bridges, but the 26-year-old has remained committed to staying put. "I'm just happy to be here and hopefully, I can spend my whole career here," Bridges told me back in February. "We've had some talks and they've been good talks. I expect that I'll be here but like I said before, it's a business so we'll see how it goes."

Earlier this week, we asked the fans what they would like to see the Hornets do with Bridges. The results can be found below.

