Who Won the Hornets-Mavericks Trade?
The biggest move the Charlotte Hornets made at the trade deadline was sending P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a pair of veterans and a future first-round pick.
Washington, for whatever reason, failed to carve out a role that he could be consistent in during his time in Charlotte. He would show flashes of being a quality starter or sixth man for a couple games and then go through a four or five-game dry spell on the offensive end. Similarly, Grant Williams just never felt like a fit in Dallas despite his overall numbers mirroring what he had done in his first four years in the league with the Boston Celtics.
Williams immediately became a lead voice in Charlotte and established himself as the glue guy for a young team that had been battle-tested with injuries. In a small sample size of 29 games, Williams posted 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per night while shooting 50% from the floor and 37% from three.
As for Washington, his numbers in Dallas have been trimmed by a hair or two which is understandable when sharing the floor with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In the Western Conference Semifinals against Oklahoma City, he provided a huge spark offensively. Over the course of games two, three, and four of the series, Washington averaged 25.7 points, making five or more triples in all three games. It's safe to say the Mavericks got exactly what they wanted in the trade.
Charlotte can say they same by landing a clear leader in Williams to go along with a three-point specialist in Seth Curry, and a future first.
Earlier this week, we asked the fans who got the better end of the deal.
Full trade:
DAL received: PJ Washington, 2024 2nd round pick, 2028 2nd round pick
CHA received: Grant Williams, Seth Curry, 2027 1st round pick
