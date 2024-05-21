All Hornets

Renovations Officially Underway at Spectrum Center

The home of the Charlotte Hornets will have a new look in the near future.

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, project Re!magine Spectrum Center began. The arena has officially closed its door and will not re-open until October 2nd for the Aerosmith concert.

“We may be knocking things down here beginning today, but brick-by-brick we plan to build the Hornets into an elite organization. We look forward to the future of our team, our arena and our city center,” HSE Co-Chairman and Alternate Governor Gabe Plotkin told Matt Rochinski of Hornets.com. “While we’ve only been here a short time with (HSE Co-Chairman and Governor) Rick (Schnall), myself and the ownership group, there’s one thing we quickly learned – Charlotte is an amazing city filled with incredible people, and we are truly blessed to lead this franchise. We’ve also learned the important role that Spectrum Center has played in this community by bringing people together and creating lifelong memories."

“We know how much this building means to our community, and we are proud to invest in Spectrum Center to continue bringing the best events in sports and entertainment to Charlotte and the Carolinas. We are confident that this important project will have a tremendous impact on our collective future for years to come.”

From day one, Plotkin and Schnall have placed an emphasis on changing the narrative of the Charlotte Hornets' organization as a whole. They want to become the premier franchise in the NBA on and off the court and in order to accomplish that, they need to have a state of the art arena and practice facility. The new-look will not only enhance the fan experience, but also create more opportunities for events.

All renovations are expected to be completed ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

