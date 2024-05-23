ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Leaves Brandon Miller Off BOTH All-Rookie Teams
Brandon Miller comfortably made the All-Rookie 1st team, but no thanks to Kendrick Perkins who didn't vote Miller to his first or second team. Perkins has an official NBA voter ballot as a member of the media. Yes, someone in the league office thought that was a good idea.
Kendrick Perkins All-Rookie Teams
First Team: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Jamie Jaquez, Brandin Podzeimski, Derick Lively
Second Team: Keyonte George, Grady Dick, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jordan Hawkins, GG Jackson
This can only have been an irresponsible error by ESPN "Analyst" Kendrick Perkins. Surely he doesn't really think Jordan Hawkins and Grady Dick outplayed Brandon Miller? If so, Perkins takes the mantle as the biggest Hornets hater in the national media.
Perhaps next year ESPN should get someone to check the voting ballots for their staff members to avoid embarrassing situations like this. Yes, I'm saying ESPN should hire a private tutor to check their employees homework, as clearly some of them need the help.