3 Forwards the Jazz Should Consider Drafting at 29 & 32
A lot of the commotion surrounding the Utah Jazz throughout the 2024 NBA Draft cycle has been around what's to come of their number-ten overall pick, but we can't fail to forget that this team has the chance to land some major additions with two of their valuable later selections.
Utah holds the 29th and 32nd overall picks in the 2024 draft, where they'll have several compelling options on the board that can end up becoming diamonds in the rough within a few year's time.
Season after season, we see players taken outside of the lottery burst onto the scene as early as their rookie year, which soon develops into a lasting and impactful NBA career. By having two dart throws in the top-32, it gives the Jazz a prime opportunity to accelerate this rebuild process with the right choices.
The forward position is a spot Utah could investigate around this point in the draft, where multiple names present good reason to be on the Jazz's radar when they're on the clock in a matter of two weeks.
With that, here are three forwards the Jazz should look at during the late-first and early-second rounds of this year's NBA Draft:
Ryan Dunn
ESPN Prospect Rank: 28
Ryan Dunn has started to gather a bit more attention around the scouting world in recent weeks, but he would be an incredible addition for the Jazz late in the first.
The key to Dunn's game comes from the defensive side. The 6-foot-8 forward has unlimited upside as a versatile wing with elite athleticism and size-- also possessing an astounding 7-foot-1 wingspan.
In his second year at Virginia, he averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals. At a 20% clip from three, the efficiency was shaky at times, but you're not drafting him to be a high-volume shooter.
Some scouts have given him the title of "perhaps the most gifted defender in this draft class," per Jeremy Woo, and that skillset would be immensely beneficial for the Jazz. Utah consistently lacked firepower on the defensive end last season, finishing the year as the league's worst-ranked defensive unit.
Dunn could immediate fit with playing time to help this rotation in rounding out on both sides of the ball, though he needs some work as a scorer to elevate his true ceiling.
If he stays available this late in the draft, there might not be a better prospect that fits the Jazz's needs than Dunn.
Bobi Klintman
ESPN Prospect Rank: 29
If the Jazz were looking for a safer pick at this point in the draft, Bobi Klintman could be a name to keep an eye on.
When looking at what he can add to an NBA roster later this month, the former Demon Deacon actually brings a nice variety to the table on both sides of the ball.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, he has the versatility to play the role of a playmaker on offense, score the ball at all three levels, and can also handle his own on the defensive side with an ability to be both switchable and impactful. The 21-year-old spent his last season overseas in the NBL for the Cairns Taipans after opting to leave Wake Forest a year prior.
There's not one trait that quite sticks out with Klintman, as draft scout Jonathan Givony describes him as a "jack-of-all-trades" type of player. Seeing his pathway to NBA stardom could be a long shot, but as a rotational connector piece, he makes a lot of sense in the late first/early second.
Given that the Jazz could use some added forward depth as is, a player like Klintman that can do just about everything on the floor decently well is far from a poor option here.
Tyler Smith
ESPN Prospect Rank: 32
Tyler Smith is a notably unique, yet raw prospect to look at during this year's draft cycle, but he may be a player to watch for the Jazz with one of their two later selections.
Smith spent his most recent season with the G-League Ignite, where he averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 47.6/36.4/72.5 splits. With a towering 6-foot-10 height and 7-foot-1 wingspan at only 18 years old, his elite frame as a tall and versatile forward alone will get some looks his way.
Some struggles in consistency and inefficiency could draw some concerns, but the Jazz have ample ability to take a flier on Smith, who possesses some considerable physical upside that you simply can't teach. Utah is already a pretty big team as is-- so a selection like this could fit right in.
If his length can translate on the defensive side, Smith can soon develop into a great value pick for the Jazz this far down, and potentially hone into an even larger role if his offensive game soon develops. However, with his stock flying all around the board, the Ignite product stands as one of the more unpredictable names to predict leading into draft night.
