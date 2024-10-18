Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preseason: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are set to cap off a successful preseason campaign on Friday night, as they travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their final of six preliminary showings before next week's upcoming regular season.
Utah has started off with a strong set of performances in the preseason by kicking off with a 4-1 record, their most recent coming in a close 107-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Jazz were led by Keyonte George, who posted a team-high 24 points, three points, and five assists.
Tonight, the Jazz will be going up against another young roster in the Western Conference with the Trail Blazers, a squad who's started with a 2-1 record in their set of preseason games.
The Jazz are expected to be healthy and ready to finalize a good preseason on Friday, with their first game of the regular season looming soon after at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.
With that, here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's matchup vs. the Trail Blazers.
Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers
- Date/Time: Friday, October 18 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Moda Center • Portland, OR
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +1, ML -112 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
