Key Inactive Revealed Ahead of Utah Jazz Opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz are finally set to take on their first of 82 games for the 2024-25 NBA campaign on Wednesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Delta Center for each team's regular season debut.
However, for the Grizzlies, it looks like they may be without a notable name in the lineup for their season opener.
According to Damichael Cole of Memphis News, the Grizzlies have ruled out Jaren Jackson Jr. for their matchup against the Jazz. Cole details that the absence is a precautionary measure, and the big man has a chance to come back later in the week.
Jackson Jr. being out of the lineup will be a major buff for the Jazz's chances to come out of a win in this one. The 25-year-old is coming off a year where he averaged a career-high in points a night at 22.5, while also posting 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks. While it was a down year for the Grizzlies entirely, the former Defensive Player of the Year made his impact felt in the 66 games he played.
Instead of Jackson Jr. appearing in the starting lineup, expect a name like Santi Aldama to appear alongside rookie Zach Edey in the frontcourt. Even without the DPOY in action, expect Walker Kessler to have his hands full with the towering Purdue big man holding it down in the middle.
As for the Jazz, the team looks to have a healthy slate at the moment, though stay posted up until tip off to make sure that status doesn't shift.
The Grizzlies and Jazz will tip off at 7 PM MT on Wednesday.
