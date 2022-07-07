Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell won't be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season.

"On Mitchell's side, he's going to stand pat. He's not going to force any action right now," Windhorst said.

There was speculation that with the Jazz in the midst of some sort of rebuild, Mitchell might try and strong-arm his way out of Utah, but according to Windhorst, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Mitchell is still under team control for three more years, so the Jazz front office ultimately has control over what does or doesn't happen to their All-Star guard.

WIth how the roster stands now the Jazz can still stay competitive, but Mitchell will be in danger of missing the playoffs in a much improved Western Conference for the first time since entering the league

The next domino that could fall could be Mike Conley who has two years and $47 million left on his deal. If Jazz executive Danny Ainge can move Conley, then the team would have three first-round picks and possibly over $90M in cap space to work with and build around Mitchell

Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley could also be traded at some point this season, but that might come closer to the deadline.

This offseason has already had its fair amount of twists and turns, and with Ainge steering the ship, I don't expect that to end anytime soon.

