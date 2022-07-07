Skip to main content

Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

Jazz Nation breathes a sigh of relief.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell won't be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season.

"On Mitchell's side, he's going to stand pat. He's not going to force any action right now," Windhorst said. 

There was speculation that with the Jazz in the midst of some sort of rebuild, Mitchell might try and strong-arm his way out of Utah, but according to Windhorst, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Mitchell is still under team control for three more years, so the Jazz front office ultimately has control over what does or doesn't happen to their All-Star guard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WIth how the roster stands now the Jazz can still stay competitive, but Mitchell will be in danger of missing the playoffs in a much improved Western Conference for the first time since entering the league

The next domino that could fall could be Mike Conley who has two years and $47 million left on his deal. If Jazz executive Danny Ainge can move Conley, then the team would have three first-round picks and possibly over $90M in cap space to work with and build around Mitchell

Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley could also be traded at some point this season, but that might come closer to the deadline.

This offseason has already had its fair amount of twists and turns, and with Ainge steering the ship, I don't expect that to end anytime soon.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) while shooting during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Breaking Down Jazz's Two Center Options to Replace Rudy Gobert

By Andrew Rembacz22 hours ago
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

3 Paths Exec Danny Ainge Could be Leading Jazz Down in 2022-23

By Patrick ByrnesJul 6, 2022
Will Hardy
News

Will Hardy Reveals 3 Philosophies he'll Cultivate as Jazz HC

By Patrick ByrnesJul 5, 2022
Phoenix Suns forward James Palmer Jr (60) looks on during the first half of an NBA Summer League game against the Chinese National Team at Thomas & Mack Center.
News

3 Jazz Summer League Players who Seem NBA-Ready

By James LewisJul 5, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

3 Winners, 2 Losers from Jazz's Rudy Gobert Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 4, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

What Rudy Gobert's Utah Legacy Really Means for Jazz Fans

By Andrew RembaczJul 3, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

What the Rudy Gobert Trade Means for Jazz's Short & Long-Term Playoff Viability

By Patrick ByrnesJul 2, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Do Jazz's Tectonic Offseason Moves Hint at a Donovan Mitchell Trade?

By James LewisJul 2, 2022