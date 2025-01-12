Duke's Cooper Flagg Giving Jazz Reason to Lose
Saturday morning, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg sent a message to NBA teams and draft fans. His 42 points were the most ever by an ACC freshman and were a stark reminder of the talent flowing into the league every June.
The Utah Jazz currently sit at 9-28, a record that would give them the fifth-best odds at obtaining Flagg with the first overall pick. It’s one of the reasons the Jazz were content to usher in a youth movement this season.
Flagg’s game today was a stark reminder of what this season is truly about for the Jazz and other struggling NBA teams. It’s about putting themselves in a position to draft a franchise-changing talent. And even if you whiff on lottery night, building around young, high-level prospects is a blueprint that can put you in a position for extended success.
Yes, player development remains paramount. Guys like Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, Isaiah Collier, and Johnny Juzang are all guys the Jazz are invested in. While injured, Taylor Hendricks’ development is also extremely important as he recovers from his season-ending injury.
These young core players have shown flashes of becoming good players going forward. Their growth throughout the year is both exciting and worthwhile for the organization. Kessler and George are the two who have shown the most potential to be core players going forward. Hendricks was on his way before getting hurt. While still trying to find their NBA footing, the others have plenty of promise.
The Jazz desperately need a franchise cornerstone to put next to Lauri Markkanen. That’s what they’re hoping to find in the draft.
Flagg certainly looks the part, but he’s not the only high-level prospect in the upcoming draft. Ace Bailey is a 6’9 wing and one of the most gifted shotmakers you’ll find. Dylan Harper and Kasparas Jakucionis are jumbo guards who can make an offense hum.
Flagg has separated himself from his peers, though. An elite defender with a growing offensive game, Flagg would be a home run pick for whoever’s lottery ticket gets called. The NBA’s flattened lottery odds make it impossible to guarantee anything for yourself.
The three worst teams by record secure a 14% chance at the top pick. It gradually declines from there, with the 4th worst team getting a 12.5% chance and the fifth worst, currently Utah, getting a 10.5% chance.
While the difference is small, it would be nice to go into lottery night with the highest chance of getting a player like Flagg as you can get. With 46 games left to go, the goal for this season is clear for the Jazz. Develop the young players and put yourself in the best position to add to that core.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!