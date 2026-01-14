Jazz Announce Update on Lauri Markkanen Before Bulls Game

The Utah Jazz will be without their top star for their second of two meetings for the season against the Chicago Bulls, as the team has just ruled out Lauri Markkanen leading up to tip-off.

According to an injury update from the Jazz, Markkanen has been downgraded to doubtful to out against the Bulls due to an illness; an issue that popped up late on Utah's injury report heading into the contest, and now leaves him sidelined in Chicago.

Markkanen will join his fellow veteran frontcourt member, Kevin Love (rest), out of the mix against the Bulls, and will leave the Jazz without some of their typical size or scoring versatility that they're used to having in their rotation.

His absence now makes for his seventh of the season so far, rolling into what will be the Jazz's official halfway point of the season against the Bulls for game number 41 of an 82-game slate.

Markkanen has been a real bright spot for the Jazz throughout their up-and-down season in terms of wins and losses, putting together some career-best numbers in the process.

During his 33 games this season, Markkanen has averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from three.

However, he'll be forced out for the Jazz's contest against the team he was initially drafted by back in 2017, and leaves his next chance of getting back in the rotation on a quick turnaround for a back-to-back on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

Without Markkanen, the attention now turns towards Keyonte George to be the Jazz's de facto number one scoring option throughout the night, who's proven more than capable of handling those duties in his breakout third season, and has remained productive in the limited opportunities he's had in the lineup while Markkanen's been down.

In five games that Markkanen's been out that George has played in, the Jazz guard has averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds— not as strong as when both All-Stars are healthy and on the floor, but provides at least some direction for Utah's offense without such a pivotal piece on that end of the floor.

While Markkanen is out, you can also expect to see either Kyle Filipowski or Taylor Hendricks as the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting frontcourt. Jusuf Nurkic will hold down his spot at the starting center as he's healthy and off the injury report himself, while Will Hardy will have to determine between Brice Sensabaugh or Ace Bailey to fill out his three-spot.

Tip-off between the Bulls and Jazz lands at 6 p.m. MT in the United Center, as Utah will have the rare opportunity for a season series sweep against their cross-conference rival.

