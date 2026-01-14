Lauri Markkanen Among Players Listed on Jazz-Bulls Injury Report

The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls are on tap for their second meeting of two for the regular season, and it looks like the Jazz could be doing business without their star forward Lauri Markkanen, who's now the latest name on the roster to pop up on the injury report before tip-off.

Here's the full injury outlook for the Jazz leading into their road trip against Chicago.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

DOUBTFUL* - F Lauri Markkanen (illness)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League - Two-Way)

The biggest name of note, of course, is Markkanen, who's the only starter of the bunch listed in the injury mix in Chicago, and now being deemed doubtful, likely leaves him out of the picture in terms of his availability.

During his 33 games this season, Markkanen has averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from three— perhaps en route to his second All-Star selection since coming to Utah, but could have a chance to miss out against the Jazz's Eastern Conference foe, depending on what his status may develop to be.

If Markkanen is forced out, expect either Taylor Hendricks or Kyle Filipowski to be the one filling in his spot as the starting forward, filling alongside Ace Bailey (or Brice Sensabaugh) and Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt, who are both healthy and in the rotation after having previously missed out on some extended action earlier this month with their respective injuries.

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half at Rocket Arena.

Along with Markkanen potentially being absent, the Jazz will also have to be without their veteran big man, Kevin Love, for the night, who will be sidelined due to rest after appearing on the floor for Utah's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game he and Markkanen took a win over their former team in, 123-112.

The Jazz will now be trying to extend their winning ways to a second-straight road win against a Bulls team that has faced a few ups and downs this season, now 18-21 nearly halfway through the season. Utah will have the opportunity to sweep them on the season series, but that job could get noticably tougher without the benefit of having Markkanen ready to go in the rotation.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Bulls lands at 6 p.m. MT in the United Center, where Markkanen's status will be officially ironed out in due time.

