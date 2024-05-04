Collin Sexton went from one of the poorest rim finishing guards in the league to one of the best this year.



‘22-‘23: 99/168 (58.9%)



‘23-‘24: 191/273 (70.0%)



11.1% + volume increase has revolutionized his game. 61.4 TS%, 18.8 PPG & 4.9 APG in only 26.6 MPG. Young Bull stock 📈 pic.twitter.com/ekoTeX3OJa