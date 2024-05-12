End-of-Season Grades: Evaluating Jazz F Lauri Markkanen
We’re a couple of weeks removed from Utah Jazz basketball, and it feels like a good time to go back and grade each Jazzman’s season. While nobody looks at a 51-loss season as some grand success, several players had promising individual campaigns, gave us flashes of a promising future, or some combination of both. The next man on our list is the Jazz's clear best player, Lauri Markkanen.
It would always be tough to follow up on his breakout campaign from a year ago, which resulted in an All-Star bid and the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Despite the lofty expectations, Markkanen proved that his breakout wasn’t a fluke, even with a shaky supporting cast.
On the year, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 2.0 assists per game. He remains one of the most potent shooters in the league, knocking down a ridiculous 39.9% of his 8 three-point attempts per game. Taking that a step further, Markkanen shot 41.4% on catch-and-shoot jumpers and 45.2% on wide-open threes. He is simply one of the best shooters in the entire league, and his mixture of height and athleticism makes him a consistent mismatch.
Despite only playing in 55 games this year, only Jayson Tatum matched or exceeded Markkanen’s totals for three-point makes and dunks this year- Tatum did so in 19 more games.
Markannen is the perfect piece for any team because he is an efficient player. You’re not going to waste possessions from him overdribbling and taking an ill-advised shot. He works within the offense and punishes defenses due to his movement. The only downside is that he relies on his teammates and the team’s offense to create looks for him. It’s not even a knock on Markkanen, nor does it make him less effective, but it’s just the context of how he thrives.
The one area I want to see Markkanen be more assertive is down the stretch of close games. Whether it was due to his teammates getting a case of tunnel vision or a game plan, it often felt like the offense went away from its best player rather than through him at the end of games. The next step for Markkanen will be demanding touches and closing teams out.
Markkanen was asked to assume more of a leadership role this season for the Jazz, and all signs point to it going well. The 26-year-old is now one of the most experienced players on the young roster, and as such, lots of guys look to him to set the bar. I expect he’ll continue to get comfortable in this role as he and the Jazz continue improving.
Markkanen sustained the all-star-level play that he showed us a year ago. Despite the team's struggles this year, he consistently kept his team in games and even dragged them to wins. Whether it happens this summer or next, the tea leaves point to the Jazz extending and cementing Markkanen’s place as a franchise cornerstone. At only 26 years old and a star who’s been open about enjoying Utah, expect him to be with the Jazz for a long time. That should excite you because he’s a special player with a skill set that every team covets.
Grade A-
