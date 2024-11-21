ESPN Reveals Jazz's Silver Lining in Latest NBA Power Rankings
While it hasn't been the most pleasant start for the Utah Jazz during their 2024-25 campaign, amounting to a 3-11 record through their first 14 games, there are still a few glaring signs of optimism to takeaway that shine through in the mix through the beginning of this season, largely thanks to the reps and development opportunities given to the young talent on the roster so far.
Of those young players having a solid role in the rotation to start this season, one of the most appealing in the small sample size has been first-round rookie Isaiah Collier, who's made an eye-catching first impression since arriving in Salt Lake City.
During ESPN's most recent batch of power rankings, the Jazz didn't see much increase from last week, jumping from only 29th to 28th. Still, writer Tim MacMahon gave fans some reason to be excited about this roster moving forward-- that being Utah's rookie point guard.
"Rookie guard Isaiah Collier is only 1-of-12 from 3-point range, but he's providing evidence that he can make a positive impact," MacMahon said. "Collier, whose debut was delayed two weeks due to a hamstring injury, has a plus-10 rating in 108 minutes over his first six games. His tenacious, tough defense has made a favorable impression. Entering Tuesday, the Jazz were allowing only 104.5 points per 100 possessions with the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Collier on the court, the lowest defensive rating among Utah players."
In ESPN's rankings, the Jazz placed ahead of two teams in the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, and are right on the heels of the New Orleans Pelicans at 27th, who, like Utah, have also struggled in the Western Conference this year with a 4-11 regular season record.
Collier was limited to start this season as he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, but since his return, he's begun to show some impressive traits on both sides of the ball during his first seven games on the floor. In 18 minutes a night, the USC product is averaging 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.
As mentioned by MacMahon, the offensive side of the ball still has some distance to make up in order to be an effective and consistent two-way threat. At just a. 8.3% clip from long range, he's not much of a threat beyond the arc just yet, but with a long season ahead, there's a ton of room to recover those shooting splits.
In the meantime, Collier has emerged as a solid contributor as an offensive facilitator and perimeter defender in the backcourt-- two areas which this roster can definitely benefit from.
