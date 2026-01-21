Keyonte George Embracing Big Moments for Utah Jazz

It was as big a performance as ever for third-year Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George in their latest home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As the Jazz took down Minnesota without the services of Lauri Markkanen in their lineup, it would be George as the one to step up for a career-high performance of 43 points, paired with three assists and two steals in 39 minutes of play. Combine that with a game-sealing corner three in the final moments of the fourth quarter, and it was a pretty memorable night for Utah's budding offensive star.

This one was far from Keyonte's first time having a big-time shot or an eye-catching box score; he's been doing it consistently all season, gaining the extended trust of the Jazz coaching staff throughout, and getting more of those opportunities his way because of it.

"Yeah, me and Will [Hardy] talk about it a lot; fourth quarters. Like, that's what the best guys in the league get paid for. So it's just about, how can I have that focus, down the stress, no matter how the game went beforehand. Because at end of the day, no matter if you make it or miss the shots."

"Obviously, I don't think it was a tough one, but at the same time, had a focus and knock it down, especially how the game was going. It was a close game, and that kind of got us over the hump."

Keyonte George Becoming Much Improved in the Clutch

George has quietly been finding himself among one of the league's best fourth quarter scorers in the process of his career season–– currently residing in the top 15 within the league leader in fourth quarter points per game at 6.5, ahead of top-tier names like Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

It's a testament to the growth that George has made both physically as one of the best young guards in the NBA, but also mentally, to have the poise to execute in those high-pressure moments that he's seemingly been seeking out all season long.

Now on the season, George has put his name squarely into the discussion of this year's Most Improved Player race, averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 45.9% from the field, making for career-bests all across the board, and on the scoring end, now sits eighth on the NBA leaderboard for total points throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Of course, there's still a ton of room to grow in his arc as one of the best young guards in the league, but it's clear he's starting to really put the world on notice for just how promising of a player he is.



